Thousands of part-time teachers go on hunger strike demanding permanent positions

Part-time government school teachers on Thursday went on a one-day hunger strike in Chennai demanding that the State government make them permanent employees. Over 4,000 teachers took part in the protest to press for their demands.

“Over 12,000 part-time teachers have been working in the government schools for the past 13 years with a stipend of ₹12,500, handling physical education, computers, sewing, music, painting, and other subjects. We have been petitioning the government to make us permanent for the past couple of years but to no avail,” according to a press release from the Part-time Teachers Association.

Stating that the DMK had promised to grant them permanent posts in the poll manifestos of the past two elections, P. Babu, president, Tamil Nadu All Part-time Teachers’ Association said, “In the past, we held a strike and a hunger strike, followed by several negotiations with the higher authorities, but there was no outcome. We get no benefits and have only about 10 years of service left. Though we are employed through the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, other States such as Kerala, have been able to offer permanent posts to their teachers.”

Stating that every time they met the authorities, they have received assurances but no action was taken, V. Murgadoss, president, Tamil Nadu All Part-time Teachers Federation said, “Each time there seems to be an improvement, the authorities get changed. We have to start from the beginning. But this time, the School Education Secretary has assured us that the process has begun and they are awaiting the Centre’s funds. Hence, we have decided to stop and wait for the action to be taken. If it does not materialise, we will resume our protest,” he said.