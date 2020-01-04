Thousands congregate at Sri Narayani Peedam

Thousands of devotees from across the country gathered at the Sri Narayani Peedam near here for the head’s 44th jayanthi (anniversary) celebrations on Friday.

The head of the Peedam, Sri Sakthi Amma, emphasising the importance of bakthi, said it helps a human being do good for the community. He stressed that adhering to dharma would yield peace and happiness. “People should do things that delight the Lord, which provide solace to the community in general,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, said “Sakthi Amma’s divine blessing had resulted in the well being of the people of this region.”

Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister of Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Wakf and Haj, Uttar Pradesh, said that people from different sects and areas united under at the Peedam for spirituality.

Devotees and school children sang devotional songs. A book on Sakthi Amma and a music CD were released on the occasion.

Sri Muralidhara Swamigal of Sri Dhanvantri Arogya Peedam, Walajahpet, Kalavai Satchithanandha Swamigal, Anaikattu MLA A.P. Nandakumar, Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan, Sri Narayani Hospital Director Dr. N. Balaji and Sri Puram Temple Director M. Suresh Babu were present.