ADVERTISEMENT

Thousand Lights Mosque receives hoax bomb threat

Published - October 16, 2024 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The mosque authorities received an email threatening to blow up the structure, purportedly from the account of the Chennai Airport

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of the Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai. Image used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: S. Vasanth

The Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai reportedly received a hoax bomb threat via email on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). 

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons reportedly sent the bomb threat to the mosque authorities via the email account of the Chennai Airport. The airport authorities alerted the Chennai City police about the matter, and they, in turn, informed the Anna Salai police station.

A police team from the Anna Salai station, along with a dog squad, rushed to the mosque and conducted searches. The threat was subsequently found to be a hoax.

A case has been registered and the police are tracing the sender of the email.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US