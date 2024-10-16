GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousand Lights Mosque in Chennai receives hoax bomb threat

The mosque authorities received an email threatening to blow up the structure, purportedly from the account of the Chennai Airport

Published - October 16, 2024 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of the Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai. Image used for representational purposes only

File picture of the Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai. Image used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: S. Vasanth

The Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai reportedly received a hoax bomb threat via email on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). 

Unidentified persons reportedly sent the bomb threat to the mosque authorities via the email account of the Chennai Airport. The airport authorities alerted the Chennai City police about the matter, and they, in turn, informed the Anna Salai police station.

A police team from the Anna Salai station, along with a dog squad, rushed to the mosque and conducted searches. The threat was subsequently found to be a hoax.

A case has been registered and the police are tracing the sender of the email.

