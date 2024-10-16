The Thousand Lights Mosque on Anna Salai in Chennai reportedly received a hoax bomb threat via email on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Unidentified persons reportedly sent the bomb threat to the mosque authorities via the email account of the Chennai Airport. The airport authorities alerted the Chennai City police about the matter, and they, in turn, informed the Anna Salai police station.

A police team from the Anna Salai station, along with a dog squad, rushed to the mosque and conducted searches. The threat was subsequently found to be a hoax.

A case has been registered and the police are tracing the sender of the email.