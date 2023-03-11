Thousand Lights MLA sets up WhatsApp group to address civic issues in his constituency

March 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Thousand Lights Assembly constituency can forward complaints of civic issues on WhatsApp to mobile phone numbers 9789816485/ 9551195550.

“Residents send in their complaints as videos or photos on these numbers, which I forward to the Thousand Lights Action Committee WhatsApp Group, which has the top officials of four important departments and the local officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, CMWSSB, Tangedco and the TNUHDB as members. The senior officials monitor the complaints and ensure that the local staff carry out the works,” said N. Ezhilan, Thousand Lights MLA.

Even on Saturday, a complaint from a broken manhole cover and sewer block on Sarangapani Street in Ward No. 117 was brought to the notice of the MLA and the official concerned immediately ensured that the manhole was covered temporarily and informed that the cover would be replaced on Monday.

“Within a short time of becoming an MLA, I understood that the ward-level officials of these line departments respond in a better manner to their own superior officers, which is why this WhatsApp group has everyone from top to bottom. We have been resolving 15-20 issues every week. If a work cannot be carried out, the reason for the same is also given,” said Dr. Ezhilan, who is a practising physician and attends two clinics in his constituency daily. He is available in the evenings at the MLA Office near Valluvar Kottam on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.