Those working in parks should read and write Tamil, says Chennai Corporation

May 08, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has made it mandatory for park workers to be able to read and write in Tamil as part of the norms adopted for park maintenance in the city.

As the operation and maintenance of a large number of parks is likely to be outsourced as per the new norms, contractors are likely to hire workers from various parts of the country. The civic body has instructed the contractors to hire only those who can read and write Tamil for better communication with residents and for grievance redress.

Councilor T.V. Shemmozhi said there was a 30% shortage of workers in parks in his ward in Anna Nagar. The civic body maintains 786 parks, of which 145 are maintained by the Corporation employees. The maintenance work of 584 parks will be outsourced shortly.

According to the norms, the workers employed in parks should be in full dress code, healthy, fit and aged between 18 and 58. The minimum number of workers specified should be present for the day-to-day activities of maintenance and any violation of this norm would lead to cancellation of contract, said an official.

Security personnel should be posted to look after the safety of motors, irrigation equipment, electrical items and the watchman should be present even after the park timings are over. The parks should be kept open to the public from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The contractor should have qualification and experience in the field of landscape architecture, horticulture, agriculture with a minimum of three years experience in horticulture parks and garden maintenance. The experience certificate from the direct client should be enclosed by the contractor. This certificate has to be enclosed as part of the tender document.

Any contractor who takes up the park maintenance has to engage one park supervisor for every 10 workers and the supervisor will report to the person overseeing the park of the respective zone. The certificate of the supervisor with a minimum qualification of diploma/graduation in horticulture and three years of experience in the relevant field should be enclosed.

Cleaning and sweeping of lawns, pavements have to be done on a daily basis regularly. Sweeping and cleaning should be started before 5 a.m. The pathway, benches and seating area should be kept clean and free of sand or dust. Pathways and the pavements should be checked every month and broken tiles replaced by the contractor regularly.

The play area of children should be filled with sieved, clean beach sand, free from coarse pebbles to prevent injury. Residents are requested to call helpline 1913 to complain about the issues in parks. Play area to be maintained regularly by ensuring removal of dry leaves. Lawn mowing, bush cutting should be done twice a month. Trimming of border hedge plants, group plants, shrubs, arches and pergolas should be done twice a month. Pruning of trees to be done once in a year. Dangerous trees should be identified and a report sent to the person in-charge of the park for immediate pruning, according to the new norms.

“Signages will be provided with the name of the park, location of the park, helpline numbers, park timings, park layout and phone numbers of the officers in charge of the park,” said an official.