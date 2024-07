Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will provide exclusive passes to those with tickets to Ilaiyaraaja - Live In Concert, which will be held at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on July 14. The passes will allow for a round-trip to Nandanam Metro Rail station from any of the other stations. This applies only to those who booked their tickets through Paytm Insider. “Attendees need only scan the unique QR codes on their digital Metro passes at the ticketing gates to enter and exit,” a press release said.