Those with family history of cancer urged to get tested

World Rose Day celebrated to mark the 30th anniversary of Apollo Cancer Centre; Preetha Reddy says group is keen to help people who can’t afford high-end healthcare through a foundation

September 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy and actor Priya Bhavani Shankar with the young cancer survivors during an event to celebrate world Rose Day in Chennai on Thursday.

Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy and actor Priya Bhavani Shankar with the young cancer survivors during an event to celebrate world Rose Day in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., stressed the importance of early detection of cancer and screening, especially in people who have a family history of cancer.

“Cancer, when detected early, is curable,” she said at an event to commemorate 30 years of Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) on Thursday. World Rose Day was celebrated on the occasion.

Ms. Preetha urged people to get screened as a single blood test or a simple scan can help in early detection. “Get tested, especially if there is a family history of cancer,” she said.

She traced the journey of Apollo Cancer Centre on the occasion. “There are people who cannot afford high-end private healthcare. We want to make it accessible. We have a foundation through which many have been treated. We want to build the foundation so that we will not say no to as many people who need to be treated,” she said.

‘AI transforming oncology’

Harshad Reddy, director, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said survivorship programmes would become an integral part of their approach. “Digital technology and artificial intelligence are poised to transform oncology. There is prediction analysis to optimising treatment plans for better outcomes,” he said.

He said precision oncology centres provided a patient-centric approach, offering individualised treatments. “By offering precision medicine, we are levelling the playing field so that every patient will have access to oncology care,” he said.

Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar took part in the event.

A panel discussion that revolved around patients’ experience of winning over cancer, life post-cancer, breaking social taboos and inspiring those confronting similar challenges was held. Cancer survivors, including an 88-year-old man from Japan, shared their experiences.

The centre also organised a “dine with doctor” session to facilitate patient-consultant bonding while a ramp walk and cultural performances by young cancer survivors was held.

