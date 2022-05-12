Those who worked during pandemic to get priority in recruitment for health centres

Health Minister recruitments will soon be made to 708 urban health centres

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu lighting the candle to mark the World Nurses Day in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srnivasan

Priority will be given to persons who worked during COVID-19 in the recruitment for the newly announced 708 urban health centres to be set up in 21 corporations and 63 municipalities, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Taking part in the World Nurses Day celebration at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday, he said the Chief Minister had announced in the Legislative Assembly that the government would set up 708 health centres at a cost of ₹180 crore. Each centre would comprise a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and a helper.

“We will give priority to persons who worked during the pandemic while recruiting new staff for these 708 health centres,” he said. He said the State government was keen on not recruiting on contract or outsourcing basis.

Already, persons who worked during the pandemic were given priority in the recruitment of 7,296 personnel — 4,848 nurses and 2,448 health inspectors – for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. Of the 100 marks given for various parameters, 20 were awarded for nurses and health inspectors who worked during the pandemic. “Of the 7,296 persons recruited, more than 3,000 had worked during the pandemic on contract basis. They are back in service in the State,” he said.

The Minister said that counselling conducted in the last 10 years had not been transparent. “In the last one year, nearly 13,000 doctors, nurses and medical staff obtained transfers to their place of choice without any expense,” he said.

He appreciated the staff of the RGGGH and the team of the Fire and Rescue Services department for their rescue effort during the fire that occurred at the hospital last month.

Tamil Nadu Foundation donated equipment worth ₹1.11 crore to government hospitals in the State on the occasion.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.