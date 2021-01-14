Those uploading obscene content warned

Chennai

14 January 2021 01:47 IST

City police chief’s statement follows arrest of three YouTubers

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday warned of stringent action against those uploading and circulating obscene content, pertaining to women, on social media.

The warning by the Commissioner follows the arrest of three YouTubers, who ran a channel on the network, harassing women in public.

The police have booked the three on charges of obscenity in public places, insulting the modesty of women and criminal intimidation, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Azem Badshah, 23, the anchor of a city-based YouTube channel, its cameraman K. Ajai Babu, 23, and the owner, M. Dinesh, 31, were arrested by the police. When Babu and Badshah were shooting a video, asking uncomfortable questions to women at the Elliot’s Beach, a fisherwoman opposed this. The duo then threatened and verbally abused her. An interrogation revealed that the men asked malicious questions to women, at beaches, and uploaded their reactions on YouTube, under the name “Chennai Pranks”. There were about 200 such videos on the channel, with over seven crore views.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “We will not allow obscene content on women on YouTube. Those running such channels on social media should delete them. Cyber crime cells are closely monitoring content. Those running channels on the platform should stop shooting videos on the pretext of vox pops and must desist from uploading content that is obscene.”

“If such content continues to be circulated, or is not removed still, we will take action against those uploading them,” he said.