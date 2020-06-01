Those on long COVID-19 duty get a break

01 June 2020 23:47 IST

City police personnel, who were on COVID-19 prevention duty for long, have been given rest for seven to 10 days. The practice has come into force following an order of the State government.

Director General of Police has asked Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan to ensure adequate rest for personnel who were on long duty without any break.

Police personnel in city have been on duty since the beginning of lockdown in identification of COVID-19 cases, contact tracing, prevention and restriction of movement on roads. Most of them are on continuous duty. Over 276 police personnel were affected due to COVID-19. They were being discharged from hospital after treatment.

A senior police officer said personnel had been given rest for seven and 10 days on rotation basis depending upon the strength of a police station. For instance, if a police range had 100 personnel, 10% of them were given rest. The city police had already asked policemen between the ages of 55 and 58 to stay home and those aged between 50 and 55 to avoid field work and confine themselves to police stations.