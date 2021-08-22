Those above 80 to get jabs at home

Corporation aims at covering aboutone lakh people

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch vaccination drive for senior citizens aged above 80 at home on Sunday.

As part of Madras Day celebrations, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu will flag off 15 vehicles for vaccination of senior citizens aged above 80 at their homes.

The vehicles will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Ripon Buildings.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 90,153 doses of vaccine had been given to senior citizens aged above 80 in Chennai.

Starting Sunday, around 700 senior citizens were expected to get vaccination at home every day.

Fifteen teams, each headed by a doctor, have been formed to visit homes to administer vaccines for senior citizens.

At least three lakh senior citizens were estimated to be living in Chennai, officials said. However, according to the last Census, the number of senior citizens aged above 75 was 1.65 lakh in 2011. Corporation officials said the number of senior citizens aged above 80 in the city was expected to have increased in the past decade.

Exemptions likely

Many senior citizens, who are very sick and have cardiac complications and other conditions, are expected to be exempted from getting vaccinated even if there were no contraindications, the officials said.

At least one lakh senior citizens aged above 80 are likely to get vaccinated in the next few months.

Residents can call 044-46122300 or 044-25384520 to get vaccines for senior citizens aged above 80.