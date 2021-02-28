Those above 60 can get vaccine from tomorrow

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 01:27 IST

Those above 45 with co-morbidities can also get a jab

The Health Department has arranged to administer vaccines to members of the public aged above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities beginning March 1.

People may register in advance or walk-in for onsite registration at COVID Vaccination Centres.

The State government will be introducing the COWIN 2.0 app, in addition to self-registration based on Aadhaar or government issued ID cards such as voters ID, driving licence, PAN card or pension document with photograph. Vaccination will be administered free of cost in government healthcare facilities.

The Health Department said 761 private hospitals and 529 government hospitals had expressed interest to provide the vaccine.

Cost fixed at ₹250

Private hospitals have been permitted to charge up to ₹250 per person per dose of the vaccine. COVID Vaccination Centres have been additionally permitted to recover a service charge of up to ₹100 per person per dose.

All district officials and authorities have been given guidelines, according to T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and State immunisation officer Vinay Kumar reviewed the preparedness for the immunisation drive. People could call 104 if they require clarification, the health officials have said.

According to health officials, so far the State had received 23.77 lakh doses of COVID vaccines. Of this, Covishield comprises 21 lakh doses and Covaxin 2.77 lakh doses.

Till date 4.57 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated against a target of 8.21 lakh persons, the DPH has said.