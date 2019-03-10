Thoraipakkam residents demand removal of toll plaza

Residents of Anand Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar and MCN Nagar in Thoraipakkam on Saturday staged a protest demanding removal of the toll plaza from the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Around 500 residents, who have been affected by the plaza, sought its removal.

A. Francis, president of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations, said that two plazas meant for users of the Rajiv Gandhi Salai are located on the Radial Road and on Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road, both of which are run by the State Highways Department.

The plazas have been constructed by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) to collect toll for the Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Long wait

“Due to the location of the plaza on Radial Road, many vehicles take the internal roads that run through our localities, making our lives difficult. We cannot even cross our streets due to vehicles constantly using them. Call taxis are the worst since they drive very fast,” he said.

K. Kalaiselvan, secretary of the Federation, said that no steps were taken to reduce the waiting time at the plazas leading to internal roads being used to bypass the plazas.

“At the Thoraipakkam plaza zero passes are not given to motorists. Even if someone has to take an internal road like Pillayar Koil Street to reach Kandanchavady, they have to pay the toll,” he added.

Sources in TNRDC said that the tolls had been placed on those roads since locating them closer to RajivGandhi Salai would lead to a constant snarl. “They are satellite plazas,” an official explained.