Thoraipakkam-Canal Bank Road link to be ready by September

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 01:35 IST

The project constitutes phase I of a plan to connect East Coast Road with Rajiv Gandhi Salai, says official

Work to lay a new road from Thoraipakkam to Canal Bank road is progressing at a brisk pace. Nearly 50% of the construction for the 750-m stretch is complete.

“Right now, the embankments are being formed and layers of blue metal of different sizes will be laid soon. This road is phase I of a plan to connect East Coast Road (ECR) with Rajiv Gandhi Salai,” an official said.

The total cost of the six-lane road is ₹176 crore, with ₹146 crore having been allocated for land acquisition alone.

“We will allow the material to settle for about six months after which the top layers will be laid. The work is expected to be completed by September,” said an engineer associated with the project, which is expected to improve connectivity for motorists on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Though the road will end at Canal Bank Road for now, motorists will be able to cross the Bucknigham Canal using small bridges and then use the internal roads, including Pandian Salai, Vaidhyanathan Salai and Bharathi Street, to reach ECR.

“There are some 86 structures that are encroaching upon the Public Works Department land, and we have written to them to remove the buildings. They have also in-principle agreed to that. In future, a bridge is likely to be constructed across the canal,” the official added.

K. Natarajan, a resident of Kandanchavady, said steps should be taken to widen the existing bridges across the canal, which were constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation several years ago.

“They are very narrow and can accommodate very small vehicles only. If a car uses it to go to the other side, vehicles have to wait to allow it to cross. On many days one can see traffic jams on these small bridges,” he said.

Kamala, a resident of Thoraipakkam, said more such roads connecting ECR and Pallikaranai and Medavakkam should be planned so that OMR’s traffic can be made manageable.

“We are going to face five years of Metro Rail construction, during which only four lanes will be effectively be available. Ahead of the work, they should plan to ensure that people are not stuck in snarls,” she added.