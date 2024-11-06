Thoothukudi Mayor announces ward-wise grievance redressal camp

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Wednesday announced that ward-wise grievance redressal camps would be conducted in Thoothukudi Corporation.

Since July, the Thoothukudi corporation has been organising grievance redressal camps every Wednesday at zonal level to address public complaints. Accordingly, a grievance redressal camps was held at the Thoothukudi North Zonal office on Wednesday chaired by the Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Speaking at the event he stated that “Since July, grievance redressal camps have been conducted at the zonal level in Thoothukudi corporation. Initially we used to receive up to 120 complaints. But now it has been reduced to 50-100 complaints.” “Therefore we have decided to visit each ward, meet the people directly and resolve their complaints,” he added.

He further stated that over the past two months, the corporation has focused on pre monsoon activities. Including desliting the six-km-long Buckle canal and all major drains. As a result there has been no inundation during recent rainfall. The corporation is also focusing on health health care activities such as mosquito control measures, he added.

Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan said that more than 4,000 petitions have been received in the last five months through redressal camps and most of them have been resolved. The ward wise grievance camp will be more effective in areas with recurrent complaints such as blocked drains and under ground drainage system overflow.

