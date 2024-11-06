 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thoothukudi Mayor announces ward-wise grievance redressal camp

Published - November 06, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Shankari Nivethitha B
Mayor N. P.Jegan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madubalan attend the meeting at north zone office in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Mayor N. P.Jegan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madubalan attend the meeting at north zone office in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Wednesday announced that ward-wise grievance redressal camps would be conducted in Thoothukudi Corporation.

Since July, the Thoothukudi corporation has been organising grievance redressal camps every Wednesday at zonal level to address public complaints. Accordingly, a grievance redressal camps was held at the Thoothukudi North Zonal office on Wednesday chaired by the Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Speaking at the event he stated that “Since July, grievance redressal camps have been conducted at the zonal level in Thoothukudi corporation. Initially we used to receive up to 120 complaints. But now it has been reduced to 50-100 complaints.” “Therefore we have decided to visit each ward, meet the people directly and resolve their complaints,” he added.

He further stated that over the past two months, the corporation has focused on pre monsoon activities. Including desliting the six-km-long Buckle canal and all major drains. As a result there has been no inundation during recent rainfall. The corporation is also focusing on health health care activities such as mosquito control measures, he added.

Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan said that more than 4,000 petitions have been received in the last five months through redressal camps and most of them have been resolved. The ward wise grievance camp will be more effective in areas with recurrent complaints such as blocked drains and under ground drainage system overflow.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.