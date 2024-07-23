Thoothukudi couple first denied adoption opportunity, finally hold baby

A couple from Thoothukudi, S. Velmayil and P. Baby, who ran into problems with adoption because of their disabilities, received their baby through the Central Adoption Research Authority on Tuesday.

It had been reported that the couple had been denied a baby on July 5, and subsequently they were deemed eligible for adoption following a fitness test. Mr. Velmayil, 34, has a locomotor disability that affects both lower limbs (90% disability), and Ms. Baby, 36, has a locomotor disability affecting her right hand and right leg (80% disability).

Mr. Velmayil works at a fuel station and Ms. Baby is an organiser at a noon-meal centre. The couple had registered for adoption in 2020, and renewed it in 2024. A baby was reserved for them in June. However, an adoption committee in Dindigul reportedly denied them the baby, as it felt that the couple would not be able to take care of the child, especially in the first two years, owing to their disabilities.

After the incident was reported, a fitness test was conducted for the couple at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. The result, released on July 9, deemed the couple eligible to adopt a baby. “Once the formalities were over, we were just glad to hold our baby right away,” said Baby.

The couple will now be fostering the baby for a period of three months after which court will sign off on their adoption, which is the final step in the process.

