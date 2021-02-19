Thondai Mandala Adheenam mutt gets a new pontiff

G. Natarajan elected the 233rd Madathipathi

G. Natarajan has been elected the 233rd pontiff (Madathipathi) of the Kanchipuram Thondai Mandala Adheenam Sri Gnanaprakasa Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal Math.

This was stated in a communication sent by P.T.R.K. Vijay Rajan, chairman of the advisory committee, to the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on Monday. The election took place at a meeting of the devotees on February 13 in Chennai.

P. Baskaran, former judge of the Madras High Court, presided over the meeting, which was attended by A.M. Swaminathan, former IAS officer, the letter said.

The new pontiff would henceforth be known as Thiruchitrambala Gnanaprakasa Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal.