This woman head constable’s voice can be heard across Chennai

All those who have travelled across the city would be familiar with this message echoing at auditory traffic signals -- Padhasarigal Salaiye Kadakalam (pedestrians can cross the road) at zebra crossings, and those who have called the police control room would have heard this message -- Vannakam Kaval Kattupattu Arai, thavaraga azhaithirundhal inaipai thundikavum (Welcome to police control room, if you have dialled by mistake, please hang up).

This voice is that of head constable, N. Gomathi. Ms. Gomathi has now rendered her voice for COVID-19 awareness messages played from police patrol vehicles, asking people to stay indoors and wear masks if they step outside.

“My children -- Akash and Madhumitha -- are elated when they hear my voice being used for a good purpose,” says Ms Gomathi, who is currently working at the in-service training centre in Pudupet.

Ms. Gomathi joined service in 1997 and compères most police programmes, and has also been appreciated by late Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi.

“In 2004, the police short-listed three persons from the Armed Reserve to compère police programmes. I was among them, and we underwent training under Kavingar Ilandevan for one year. After that, I was hosting most police programmes including passing out parades,” she explains.

More than a decade ago, the police department asked her to lend her voice for the automated message one hears upon calling the police control room. “A few years ago, I was asked to send a recorded message to be played at auditory traffic signals in the city. Now when I go across the city, I feel happy hearing my own voice,” she adds.

Though she is well known in police circles for her oratory skills, she still cherishes being appreciated by the former Chief Ministers. “I was asked to host a police programme on Anna Salai in which late Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa took part. After the event, she stopped for a few seconds near me and said – I appreciate you – and instructed senior officers to reward me,” she reminiscences.

When she was a presenter at a police event in T. Nagar during the tenure of M. Karunanidhi, the late Chief Minister also appreciated her, and instructed senior police officers to allot her a house at the police quarters. “M.K. Kanimozhi, MP, later came up to me and informed me that her father had asked the police to allot a house for me in the police quarters in Otteri. I am still staying in the same house,” explains Ms. Gomathi.