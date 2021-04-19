This patch needs a better solution

19 April 2021 09:57 IST

A stretch of Arcot Road near the Porur junction has been levelled with coarse sand and blue metal

A month ago, Tangedco laid an underground electricity cable on a one-kilometre stretch of Arcot Road near Porur junction. There are tell-tale signs of the completed project, which was essentially aimed at resolving the issue of power fluctuations and disruptions in the locality, especially during summer.

The State Highways Department is yet to have this section relaid. As a quick-fix, it was levelled it with coarse sand and blue metal.

“At night, motorists miss the damaged portion, which has even resulted in skids,” says S. Babu, a resident of Porur.

Advertising

Advertising

Arcot Road comes under the purview of two government departments, with the stretch from Alwarthirunagar to Kodambakkam being maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation, and the one from Porur to Alwarthirunagar by the State Highways Department.

The stretch between Alwarthirunagar and Porur is narrow mainly due to encroachments by commercial establishments and haphazard parking of vehicles. Traffic moves at a snail’s pace near Kesavardhini bus-stop.

A State Highways official says “Steps will be taken to relay the damaged portion of the road at the earliest.”