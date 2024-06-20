GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This June to be one of the wettest for city in past six decades

Evening thunderstorms have been a frequent phenomenon over north T.N., particularly Chennai and its fringes, on most of the days this month

Published - June 20, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

This June is on the track to become one of the wettest Junes for Chennai in the past 60 years.

Since the beginning of this month, the city has witnessed unusual wet weather. Evening thunderstorms have been a frequent phenomenon over north Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai and its neighbourhood, on most of the days. In a rare occurrence this month, Nungambakkam has recorded nearly 20 cm of rain so far. Meenambakkam has received 24.1 cm of rainfall so far. This is significantly higher than the city’s average rainfall of 6 cm in June.

In the past 55 years, Chennai has recorded excessive rain of over 20 cm in June in 1991, 1996 and 2023. There were nearly 10 rain days in the month as against the usual four days.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said that a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and its neighbourhood would influence thunderstorms in the Chennai region till Thursday. Rain clouds may shift their path to north interior regions later this week. With the southwest monsoon current expected to pick up pace in Kerala, rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity may lash Tamil Nadu’s Western Ghats districts and the adjoining places on June 22 and June 23.

Thunderstorm activity this month has pushed the State’s seasonal total rainfall to nearly 8 cm, as against the normal figure of 3.4 cm.

“We have added more rain gauges and weather stations to our observational network in the recent years. This too has increased the availability of rainfall data in places like Chennai,” said Mr. Kannan. Weather experts observed a steady increase in the southwest monsoon rainfall after 1990. Y.E.A. Raj, retired Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said weak monsoon progress in other States, weather systems closer to Tamil Nadu and convective activity led to unusual rain this month. Increased cloud cover had also reduced the day temperature.

All-time record

“Chennai received a whopping 70 cm of rainfall in June 1996 when a cyclonic storm passed close to the city. This remains the all-time record. Usually, thunderstorms pick up pace mid-July. Chennai got the monsoon feel much earlier this year,” he said.

The convergence of strong sea breeze with more moisture and moderate westerlies often triggered widespread storms in Chennai and parts of north Tamil Nadu. The strength of westerly winds is another significant factor that influences rainspell in June, he said. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain spells to continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 25.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.