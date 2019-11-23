This gated community saves water and power

Residents of Green Acres, a 48-unit gated-community in Mogappair West, know what it means to be unaffected by a water crisis. Last summer, when water was more precious than diamonds, this community was water-sufficient, in fact rainwater sufficient, thanks to a simple rainwater-harvesting structure they had put in place much ahead in time.

“The rainwater harvesting is based on the model where the rainwater is directed straight to a sump first, and from there, to the overhead tank. Before it flowing into the sump, rainwater is made to pass through a drum that serves as a filter chamber. The drum contains layers of bricks, gravel stones, charcoal and stone chips. A mosquito net is provided between the layers. The rainwater enters the sump by flowing though these filtrants. We have kept two such drums around our apartment building. Each drum is connected to the sump. The capacity of the sump is 60,000 litres. From the sump, the rainwater is sent to the overhead tank at the terrace which has a capacity of 96,000 litres. If it is allowed to percolate into the soil and then pumped to the overhead tank, there would be considerable power consumption. The motor has to run for nearly 48 hours. Now, from the sump to the overhead tank, it takes only eight hours. Only the excess water is made to percolate into the soil. During the rainy season, we save water equalling fifteen CMWSSB tankers with a 10-litre capacity each. The last time we bought water from the CMWSSB tanker was sometime in 2014,” says S. Saravanan, former treasurer of the association.

In addition to the rainwater harvesting structures provided by the builder, the Association constructed six others.