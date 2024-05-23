ADVERTISEMENT

This gap in the wall near Chetpet  station needs to be sealed  

Published - May 23, 2024 07:31 pm IST

While an obvious breach in the station wall has now been fixed, a less-obvious gap but equally dangerous in terms of promoting track-crossing by commuters remains unattended

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

A gap in the wall that encourages commuters to walk across the tracks to the Chetpet station. The image was taken on May 22, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The imperviousness of a wine barrel is not defined by how well the less-obvious sources of leak are sealed, not the obvious. The vintner is anyway going to keep an eye on the obvious ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the Chetpet railway station, an effort to check unauthorised access to the station -- a “leak” in the station wall, if you like -- has ignored the less-obvious while addressing the obvious.

A close-up of the gap. The image was taken on May 22, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

McNichols Road First Lane is separated from the railway tracks by a tall wall made of rubble masonry. Commuters had been using a breach in that wall — a breach as wide as the wingspan of a wandering albatross — to gain quick access to the platforms, one involving a dangerous saunter across the tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At long last, that breach has been plugged with a metal sheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A spitting distance from this opening that is now closed, is one that continues to “serve” commuters keen on a shortcut and willing to turn a blind eye to the dangers of taking one.

The major breach on the wall along Chetpet railway station that has now been plugged with a metal sheet. The image was taken on May 22, 2024. Photo: Prince Frederick  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The gap in the wall exposes uneven stones. Helped by the holds provided by the uneven stones and “ramp” provided by discarded material, commuters slip in through this gap. The Chetpet railway station is accessed by students of nearly half-a-dozen schools, notably Madras Christian College Public School, Chinmaya Vidyalaya and Sir Mutha School. And that alone should get Southern Railway to address his safety hazard without any delay.

The less-obvious leak in the wine barrel has to be sealed to save the wine. This gap in the station wall has to be plugged to save lives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US