This Ganesh Chaturthi, travellers flock to Chennai’s ‘Visa Ganesha’ temple

Even as the roar of an aircraft taking off fills the air, the sound of temple bells ring in the quiet neighbourhood of Vrindavan Nagar in Chennai's Pazhavanthangal.

Here, the priests' plate bears offerings you usually find in temples: flowers and coconut.

But, it also has something else: visa papers.

Local belief is that if you pray to this deity, your visa papers get processed easily, facilitating an easy trip to the country of your choice. This wasn't the original intent when this small temple was built by the late R Jagannathan in 1987 outside his residence, but it has become popular for that. As local legend goes, in 2009 a few people, who were preparing for an overseas official trip, placed their papers in front of the deity and prayed... and their visas came through. Since that day, Jagannathan decided to name it 'Lakshmi Visa Ganapathi’, a sobriquet it proudly wears now.

Ever since Jagannathan’s demise during the second wave of COVID-19, his son, J Mohan Babu, an IT employee has been running the temple with his wife, Sangeetha. “During the pandemic, there was a drastic decrease in the number of devotees here due to lockdown and travel restrictions. But things have picked up in the last few months,” he says.

Mohan adds, “As many people come to Chennai for their visa process, they hear about this temple by word of mouth or through media and land up here, hoping that it will help them. And in many cases, it has.”

Though the temple sees many devotes, those seeking visas to the US and Canada are the highest in number. Visitors include IT employees, students and families, unified by one request: help me get a visa to fly abroad.

Mohan says there are times when people arriving in Chennai for a day's trip for visa interviews land up at the temple directly from the station or airport. "Some believe that if they head to the consulate from this temple, chances of obtaining a visa increase. They usually perform an archanai for the deity," During other times, people who have visited the temple in the morning and subsequently got their visa successfully stamped, return in gratitude. "Some devotees are so overjoyed that they book an abhisekham and ask us to perform it, even if they cannot attend it because they would be abroad by then."

Head priest Ramanatha gurukkal has been associated with the temple for two decades now. A month after its naming in 2009, this priest says he obtained a visa to serve in a temple in Taiping (Malaysia) and subsequently in temples in Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia. "We now have devotees coming from faraway places in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as well. Recently, we had a family from Punjab, who stayed nearby for a few days and prayed till their visa process became successful."

Currently, Pazhavanthangal's 'Visa' Ganapathi is preparing for this year's Vinayaka Chaturthi, a special occasion in which the deity will be decked up and prasadam distributed to devotees.

The temple, located at 8, Brindavan Nagar, Pazhavanthangal, is operational between 9.30am-11.30 am and 3.30pm-5pm