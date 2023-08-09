ADVERTISEMENT

This docudrama in Chennai stages the Lakshmikanthan murder and trial

August 09, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Embellished with modern tropes, the courtroom drama is based on original transcripts of the case

Shreya Banerjee

Scenes from the play | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Playwright PC Ramakrishna was handed the original trial transcripts of the Lakshmikanthan murder case by the Madras High Court in 2017. The reason? After the dizzying years of film journalist Lakshmikanthan’s murder and subsequent trials, Ramakrishna was asked by the court body to write a play based on the convoluted events that clouded the case

CN Lakshmikanthan was notorious for writing scandalous stories about film stars and prominent personalities in the journals Cinema Thoodhu and Indu Nesan. Feared for blackmail and extortion, Lakshmikanthan made many enemies.

In 1944, Lakshmikanthan was at Vepery, travelling in a rickshaw, when two unidentified men stabbed him. His consequent death was a prelude to one of the most high profile murder trials in the Madras High Court in 1944

Staging of the trial with a 9 member jury | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The biggest question in Lakshmikanthan’s murder is who killed him? In 1945, the trial was presided by an English judge Vere Mockett and an all Indian jury of nine men. It was one of the last jury trials of the Madras High Court that had many witnesses and a lot of contradictions among witnesses,” says Ramakrishna.

In order to connect the docudrama with the audience, apart from using original transcripts, Ramakrishna says, “I have used the device of present day lawyers looking on the case as it happens

The Lakshmikanthan case was one of the last jury trials of the Madras High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramakrishna outlines that the Lakshmikanthan case was akin to the KM Nanavati vs. State of Maharashtra case in Mumbai in 1959. However, he adds that, “The reasons for the play’s relevance and connection to the city is because it is very specific to Chennai. The people know Lakshmikanthan, they know Chennai (then Madras) and the entire socio-political environment of Madras in 1940 and 1950. And of course, the main accused in the case — actors Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and NS Krishnan are still very well known. There was a big furore in Chennai at that time.”

The reasons for the play’s relevance and connection to the city is because it is very specific to Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The English docudrama has been directed and dramatised by PC Ramakrishna from Madras Players and is a celebration of the Lakshmikanthan case and its eventual conclusion

The docudrama will be staged at Music Academy Main Hall on August 12 at 7pm. Tickets can be booked on bookmyshow.com or mdnd.in

