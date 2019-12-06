This December, new and delightful dishes await rasikas at Chennai sabha canteens

The aromas of Kavuni Arisi Halwa, Thinai Paniyaram, Mudakathan dosai and Maa Inji Kuru Milagu Oorkai will waft from the sabhas of Chennai this December, offering a heady mix of the smells of food and the strains of music. If you are in the city this season, then sabha hopping could be a must-do exercise, not just to listen to some of the rare ragas and kritis from the hall, but also to indulge in some of these delicacies that will form part of the spreads at sabha canteens.

Well-established and sought-after caterers tell The Hindu how they plan to satiate the taste buds of rasikas this season, while keeping healthy food in mind too. This year, for instance, K. Srinivasan of Mount Marriage Catering Services, that will retain their usual venue, Sri Parthsarathy Swamy Sabha’s dining, says, rasikas can look forward to Mudakathan Dosai, Thinai Paniyaram and a variety of Idiyappams using millets, like Ragi Idiyappam, Kambu Idiyappam and Kodhumai Idiyappam.

“This is not just for senior citizens who queue up at the sabha canteens, but also several youngsters who are very health conscious. Another speciality that will draw crowds is Maa Inji Kuru Milagu Oorkai, a pickle made of coriander, green chilli, pepper sprinkled generously with a dash of lemon juice. Then, we have the regulars -- Badam Halwa and Akkaravadisal -- that most come to get a bite of,” he adds.

In the canteen of Naradha Gana Sabha that will be run by Sri Sasthalaya Catering, the scent of Pineapple Pradhaman and Kavuni Arisi Halwa will welcome you. K. Ramesh of Sri Sasthalaya Catering says, “Last year, the Elaneer Payasam was a huge hit. I love serving the rasikas with some new recipe every season. This time we think Halwa made of Kavuni Arisi (black rice) and jaggery may be successful.”

At the Music Academy too, a host of delightful sweets and savouries like Samai Payasam, Thinai Payasam, Burfi made of Karupatti and Panankalkandu and Kuthiraivaali pongal await people. “For the Elai Saapadu, we have planned to add something new like Parangikaai Pachadi as well,” says an official of Sri Balaji Catering Services that will be serving at the canteen at Music Academy.