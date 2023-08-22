‘This city welcomes everyone with open arms and an open mind’

August 22, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

T.R.B. Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, speaks about his association with Chennai and how welcoming the city is.

Your fondest memories of Chennai?

Everyone who comes to Chennai, can proudly say “Namma Chennai”. This city welcomes everyone with open arms and, more so, with an open mind. I remember playing street cricket, and I miss this. I don’t see as many kids out on the streets these days.

I’m a Mannai boy made in Chennai. This is what Chennai means to so many others from Tirunelveli, Madurai, and anywhere else. Chennai is as much a home to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

So many people come to this city in search of education, work, and for family. Chennai is one city that will receive you with a beautifully open mind and is full of amazing people and stories of hard work and success.

I am a proud Mannai boy, made in Chennai!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.