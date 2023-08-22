‘This city welcomes everyone with open arms and an open mind’

August 22, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

T.R.B. Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, speaks about his association with Chennai and how welcoming the city is.

Your fondest memories of Chennai?

Everyone who comes to Chennai, can proudly say “Namma Chennai”. This city welcomes everyone with open arms and, more so, with an open mind. I remember playing street cricket, and I miss this. I don’t see as many kids out on the streets these days.

I’m a Mannai boy made in Chennai. This is what Chennai means to so many others from Tirunelveli, Madurai, and anywhere else. Chennai is as much a home to them.

So many people come to this city in search of education, work, and for family. Chennai is one city that will receive you with a beautifully open mind and is full of amazing people and stories of hard work and success.

I am a proud Mannai boy, made in Chennai!