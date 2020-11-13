This Chennai vet is creating awareness to help pets have a trauma-free Deepavali

R. Sokkalingam, a veterinarian with the Animals Charitable Trust, has been putting tags with messages around the necks of the canines he treats

Every year during Deepavali, pets have a traumatic time. While some suffer panic attacks due to the noise of firecrackers, some get injured while running away scared. To create awareness about the trauma faced by dogs, both on the streets and in the house, a veterinary doctor has been putting tags with messages around the necks of the canines he treats.

R. Sokkalingam, a veterinarian with the Animals Charitable Trust, has put tags around the necks of close to 40 dogs he has treated over the past few days. The tags carry the messages: ‘Say No To Crackers’ and ‘Save Me From Loud Noise’.

“Last year after Deepvali, I treated close to 50 dogs. Some had suffered burns, some were injured while they were running away scared by the sound of firecrackers, some had suffered panic attacks and some had stopped eating due to the noise,” he said.

He had distributed pamphlets last year to create awareness about the trauma faced by dogs. “But people just throw them away. This year, the tags around the necks of the dogs has received good response. When the dogs were taken for a walk, people stopped to read. Hopefully it will bring about a change in the minds of a few people at least,” he said.

M. Gerald, a pet owner, said that he has four dogs and all of them get disoriented due to the noise of the firecrackers. “It is difficult to make people understand what the animals undergo. I feed them early as most often they stop eating due to anxiety,” he said.

The veterinarian said that people should make dogs wear mouth caps before taking them for a walk during this festive time. “They may lick gunpowder and this will create problems. “Pets can be kept in closed rooms for a while till the bursting of crackers subsides,” adds Mr. Sokkalingam.

S. Vinod Kumaar, General Manager - Administration, Blue Cross, said that usually they get around 50 calls pertaining to dogs. “During Deepavali, the number shoots up by 10%. Pets have a stressful time during the festival season,” he said.