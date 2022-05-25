May 25, 2022 16:22 IST

Vinu’s Igloo is an ice cream outlet in West Mambalam in Chennai. At Vinu’s Igloo, one cone ice cream costs just ₹2. The outlet is currently run by Vinoth and was set up in 1995 by his father.

Vinoth says he does not make as much profit by selling ice cream at ₹2. But there is always a huge crowd outside the shop due to this pricing. At most times, customers do not stop at the ₹2 icecream but have other icecreams or juices, which is how Vinoth benefits. He also serves the same cone with more cream at ₹8.

At Vinu’s Igloo, customers get a bill even if they purchased only one ice cream cone.

