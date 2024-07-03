GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This Chennai initiative blends tech and games to spruce up events

Playtown hopes to create a participative spirit by combines technology and games to make boring office get-togethers interesting

Published - July 03, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Srinivasa Ramanujam
Srinivasa Ramanujam
A guest trying out the ‘Selfie Podu Six Podu’ game

A guest trying out the ‘Selfie Podu Six Podu’ game | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

You are out at a big office team outing or a corporate networking event, and everyone is busy on their phones.

Sounds familiar? To pep up corporate outings and spruce up special office occasions, Playtown, by Chennai-based Media Point, offers tech-based games that combine physical activity and technology. With a bouquet of games including an IoT-blended dance game, an AI caricature artist, and motion capture drumming, these games hope to create a participative spirit.

“We noticed a decrease in live interaction amongst guests across events, as they were glued to their phones. This kept them away from the core of social events, which is networking and celebrating the purpose of coming together,” states Deepak Swaminathan of Media Point, explaining the genesis of the product.

Deepak Swaminathan, Founder and CEO, Playtown

Deepak Swaminathan, Founder and CEO, Playtown

Designed for all events including corporate outings and weddings, it promises a healthy combination of tech and games. “Many games these days revolve around videos, with little need for physical participation. This has given us an opportunity to blend tech with live participation that can be executed in small spaces,” adds Deepak.

Most anticipated video games of 2024

Deepak and his team have already tested the waters. During the IPL season, their popular game, Selfie Podu Six Podu, enabled guests to connect their mobile phones to a smart cricket bat and try their hand at hitting sixes. There are other cool games as well, such as a bonding tree that grows with the addition of every new guest, and an energy-generating cycling gig, all keeping in mind the need to foster conversations over some fun and games.

Armed with these tech games, the makers of Playtown are targetting not just the corporate and IT community, which might see this as an alternative to expensive star hotels or resorts for team-building activities, but also anniversary celebrations and even kitty parties. Tech-fused games are here to stay.

Visit www.playtown.co.in for details.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.