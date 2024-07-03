This Chennai initiative blends tech and games to spruce up events

You are out at a big office team outing or a corporate networking event, and everyone is busy on their phones.

Sounds familiar? To pep up corporate outings and spruce up special office occasions, Playtown, by Chennai-based Media Point, offers tech-based games that combine physical activity and technology. With a bouquet of games including an IoT-blended dance game, an AI caricature artist, and motion capture drumming, these games hope to create a participative spirit.

“We noticed a decrease in live interaction amongst guests across events, as they were glued to their phones. This kept them away from the core of social events, which is networking and celebrating the purpose of coming together,” states Deepak Swaminathan of Media Point, explaining the genesis of the product.

Designed for all events including corporate outings and weddings, it promises a healthy combination of tech and games. “Many games these days revolve around videos, with little need for physical participation. This has given us an opportunity to blend tech with live participation that can be executed in small spaces,” adds Deepak.

Deepak and his team have already tested the waters. During the IPL season, their popular game, Selfie Podu Six Podu, enabled guests to connect their mobile phones to a smart cricket bat and try their hand at hitting sixes. There are other cool games as well, such as a bonding tree that grows with the addition of every new guest, and an energy-generating cycling gig, all keeping in mind the need to foster conversations over some fun and games.

Armed with these tech games, the makers of Playtown are targetting not just the corporate and IT community, which might see this as an alternative to expensive star hotels or resorts for team-building activities, but also anniversary celebrations and even kitty parties. Tech-fused games are here to stay.

Visit www.playtown.co.in for details.