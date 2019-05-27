This Chennai barber has perfected the 'police cut'

Sundarbabu belongs to the fourth generation of a family that has served the police for over 80 years. The 500 sq. ft shop with an asbestos roof is a blend of antiquity and modern technology. Apart from the British officers, he claims his family gave haircuts to the likes of former DGP K.R. Shenoy, present DGP T.K.Rajendran, former DGP and Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj and even former President R. Venkataraman.