This bane has reached Marina too

07 March 2020 17:25 IST

Pavements on Kamarajar Salai usurped by motorcyclists

Has Chennai Corporation authorised two-wheelers to be parked on the wide pavements of Kamarajar Salai? Seeing these motorcyclists park their vehicles there neatly, that is impression many pedestrians and commuters get. Let us put the record straight: That’s not the case. Pavements are not for parking vehicles, and the State Highways Department that maintains the stretch is finding it a challenge to check this menace.

A majority of these motorcyclists are those visiting the beach, who find the pavements an easy parking place as there little checks in place. A few metres away, the narrow streets opposite the beach have also turned into illegal parking lots.

Thousands visit the beach every day, and the number doubles during weekends. In order to generate revenue from unutilised public spaces including service lanes along the beaches like Marina and Elliot, Chennai Corporation has been charging a minimum fee of ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for cars per hour. Vehicles are not allowed to park on the service lanes along Kamarajar Salai free of cost. This has made visitors, mainly motorcyclists, to park on the footpath of the busy stretch. Such illegal parking of two-wheelers is clearly visible at many spots on the stretch including in front of Vivekanda House and Gandhi statue.

“Rash driving especially during morning hours is common on Kamarajar Salai, walking on the carriageway is risky,” said S. Padmanabhan, a walker from Triplicane. Kamarajar Salai is a VIP route and many walkers wonder how this could go unnoticed. Pedestrians want such vehicles to be impounded and offenders penalised. The civic body has identified designated paid parking spots at certain public places like Marina and Elliot beaches. These spaces are mainly service lanes off arterial roads. Each zone has to identify areas where parking can be allowed.

“Steps will be taken to prevent such illegal parking on footpath along the stretch soon,” said a Corporation official