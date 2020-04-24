This 49-year-old tuition teacher now distributes relief material in Tiruvottiyur

For the past 25-years, Ali Basha a 49-year-old caterer and a school drop-out has been running a free tuition centre, which also provides free food for students, in Tiruvottiyur. After the lockdown began, he donned a new role to help the needy. He and his team have started distributing dry rations for the needy across the city and even in Tiruvallur district.

A resident of Tiruvottiyur, Ali Basha has been running the Zenith Learning Centre for children, especially those who are slow learners and drop-outs. “I teach English to little children and my former students, who are now well settled, teach different subjects up to class 12. It is not just education, we also help develop the children’s talents. The children also go as scribes to help visually impaired persons,” says Mr. Basha.

However after the outbreak of COVID-19, the tuition centre has not been functioning. “After the lockdown I started distributing food to the transgender community near Ernavoor as they were struggling. Later, this was extended to needy persons across the city. I do all this with proper permission,” he explains.

Recently, he distributed groceries to a group of 25 persons with disabilities in Sompattu near Gummidipoondi. “P. Aravindan, Tiruvallur Superintedent of police, sent a patrol vehicle to escort me. This helped me travel to the neighbouring district without any hassle and distribute the relief material,” he adds.

Sowndharya Gopi, a transgender person from Ernavoor Tsunami quarters, said she had appealed on social media for help as many transgender people in her locality were struggling for food. “He provided lunch and dinner. Now we have started calling him Appa (Father),” she says.

Mr. Basha says that transport and money are the two main challenges he faces. “As of now many people are helping. But to keep providing the rations, I will need help,” he explains.