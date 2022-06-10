Thiruvottiyur beach clean-up on June 12
Volunteers who wish to participate in the programme can register online
The G-Square Group and The Hindu will conduct beach clean-up activity with the theme “Team Up To Clean Up, My City, My Coast, My Environment” from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Tiruvottiyur on June 12.
A similar programme will be held at Ashtalakshmi Beach on June 19, at Pattinapakkam on June 26 and at Injambakkam on July 3.
The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for the initiative. To volunteer and register for the event, visit: bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code. For details, call 8778656539.
