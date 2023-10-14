Thiruverkadu residents demand remedial measures for waterlogging ahead of northeast monsoon

October 14, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Every monsoon, some parts of Thiruverkadu become inundated. Residents fear a similar situation is on the cards for the upcoming northeast monsoon and demand remedial measures.

Residents of various localities in Thiruverkadu Municipality have been fighting for a storm-water drain (SWD) network and grappling with poor road conditions for many years now. They recently gheraoed municipality officials demanding better amenities.

A.V. Mani, secretary, KRSA Residents’ Welfare Association, Thiruverkadu, said various localities like Annai Abirami Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Ramalinga Nagar, and Kamakshipuram, falling under ward 14, lacked storm-water and underground drainage facilities.

Residents have to wade through knee-deep water during heavy rain, and it takes over a fortnight for stagnant water to drain without a dedicated drainage network. The fear of houses becoming inundated are not uncommon in the locality.

“They have started constructing SWD in some parts now. We have made several representations to the officials and elected representatives over the issue. The local body must take temporary measures now to prevent waterlogging in our area,” Mr. Mani said.

Residents noted that potholes have been temporarily filled up after the protest. S. Yuvaraj, a resident of Thiruverkadu, said there was also a need to construct an underground drainage network in the fast-developing area. Members of the association also wanted an urban health centre to be set up in the locality, as people have to travel to Kaduvetti across the Cooum for the nearest healthcare facility.

Officials of the Thiruverkadu Municipality said the project to construct the SWD network in seven areas was in the final stage, and these would be linked to the Cooum. Measures would be taken to reduce waterlogging, and roads are being listed out for blacktopping. Projects were being sanctioned for a comprehensive water supply and drainage network in the area, and work would begin in six months, they said.

