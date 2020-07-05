Thiruverkadu Municipality adopts a novel measure to beat the novel Coronavirus

A desk laid out at the Velappanchavadi checkpost in Thiruverukadu is piled with bundles of cloth face masks and a tray of disposable paper cups. A register is placed right next to them.

Road users present travel documents, and while the staff from the Thiruverkadu Municipality check the papers, they are handed a cup of kabasura kudineer. If a motorist has turned up without a face mask, he is given one, but has to fork out ₹15 as fine.

This ritual is by no means unique to the checkpost in Velappanchavadi. Five other checkposts — Madhiravedu, Birla Company Road, Sakthi Vinayagar Nagar (near Udavum Karangal office), Eshwaran Nagar and Manthoppu — which also fall within the limits of Thiruverkadu municipality, has this provision.

Thiruverkadu Municipality which constitutes a border region connecting both Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, has adopted this novel measure in its efforts to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Except for the one at Manthoppu which serves as a police checkpost, all the checkposts are manned by the civic staff of Thiruverukadu Municipality.

“At these checkposts, thermal scanning is carried out, and the travellers are provided with hand sanitisers. If a traveller presents with any symptoms, our staff at these checkposts refer them to the PHC in the neighbourhood for testing,” says S. Senthil Kumaran, Commissioner, Thiruverukadu Municipality.

At present, each of these six checkposts has three municipal staff to monitor the movement of vehicles and provide face masks and the health drink to motorists and walkers between 6 a.m and 2 p.m every day.

PH Road and Avadi - Poonamallee High Road being among the roads these checkposts are located on, the initiative is able to reach many people.

Every day, on an average, 60 persons said to be given a face mask, after being fined ₹15 for not wearing one, at each of the checkposts. Besides, at each, 200 persons including walkers and residents are said to be consuming the health drink.

Industrial workers employed at manufacturing hubs such as Irunkattukottai and Sriperumbudur constitute a huge section of the population.

Paddy cultivation serves as an additional source of income to residents.

