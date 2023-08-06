ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvanmiyur fisherman drowns in sea

August 06, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old fisherman from Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam drowned in the sea on Saturday when a huge wave hit his fishing boat.

The police said K. Rajesh on Saturday ventured into the sea in his fishing in his boat along with his father Kuppam and his relative Sakthivel. A huge wave hit their boat, which capsized throwing all the three of them into the water. Sakthivel was trapped under the boat. Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Kuppam came to his rescue and took him to a private hospital in Adyar where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The Thiruvanmiyur police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post- mortem. 

