Thiruvanmiyur beach turns into a open-air theatre, it was a pleasant surprise for many visitors

August 28, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The sands, salty air and picturesque waves of the Thiruvanmiyur beach made for a perfect Sunday evening.

As a part of The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai - Madras Month 2023’ celebrations, two films — Madrasapattinam directed by A.L. Vijay and Chennai 600028 by Venkat Prabhu — were screened.

Among those who came and watched the film screenings were evening walkers, families who were visiting the beach on the weekend, and avid movie buffs who had come to soak in the experience watching the movie in an open air environment. People began making a beeline for the screen from 5 p.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

For B. Ramya of Thiruvanmiyur, who had come to watch the film screenings by the beach with her daughter, the experience was reminiscent of watching films in parks abroad. “I was keen that my daughter experiences watching a film in an open-air setup and the beach here is the perfect place for it,” she said.

Having come there with his college friends, S. Raja, a college student, said that this was a one-of-a-kind experience for many since they had not seen movies in a drive-in theatre or any other open-air set up.

S. Pratiksha, who was visiting the beach with her parents on Sunday evening, was pleasantly surprised by the screening and said she decided to stay on and watch the films. “We came on a long drive, from where we live, to the beach and decided to watch the films. Weekly screenings, if organised, could be great here,” she added.

Similar movie screenings will be held on September 1 and 3 on Elliot’s Beach.

The Hindu ‘Festival of Chennai’ is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, in association with the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation. Associate partner are: DRA Homes, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Marina Mall, media partner: Studio Green, AGS Cinemas, Capital Works; Radio partner: Radio City; and Happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.