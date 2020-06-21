Thiruvanmiyur apartment complex barricaded

An apartment complex in Thiruvanmiyur, Atrium, was barricaded with tin shits after a few residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The apartment houses a number of businessmen and Carnatic musicians. The residents had complained that the entry and exit have been shut and they were facing severe hardships.
Curbs on residents
A resident said they had been advised not to step out and told to stock up food and groceries.
The residents were also told to put all the garbage in one bag without any segregation at a particular place, and the bags would be cleared by the housekeeping staff in the apartment.
A senior official of the Adyar Zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the apartment comes, said nine residents tested positive for COVID-19, and all infections had been traced to local grocery shops.
Denying that the entire apartment had been barricaded with tin sheets, the official pointed out that only the main gate had been blocked with tin sheets and not the small gate.
The Corporation official said the tin sheets put up at the main entrance of the apartment would be removed on Monday and a banner would be put up about CoVID-19.
