Thiruvalluvar temple to be renovated at a cost of ₹15 crore, says P.K. Sekarbabu

May 10, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday said renovation of the Thiruvalluvar temple in Mylapore would be done soon at a cost of ₹15 crore.

An entrance arch, a tank and renovation of various sannidhis of Karumariamman, Kamakshiamman, Shiva, Thiruvalluvar, Vasuki and the parents of the saint will be among the works to be taken up. The madapalli (kitchen) and library buildings too will be renovated.

Parking facilities will be created for devotees. The temple is a sub-temple of the Mundagakanniamman temple.

Mayor R. Priya, Mylapore MLA T. Velu and HR&CE Commissioner K.V. Muralidharan were present during the inspection.