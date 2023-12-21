ADVERTISEMENT

Thirupugazh-led committee continues review of flood-hit areas in Chennai

December 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The team reviewed the damage in southern areas earlier this week. There are plans to visit the northern parts in a couple of days.

The Hindu Bureau

Residents coming out of the water logged Vijay Nagar area in Velachery on December 06, 2023. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Members of the advisory committee for mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai Metropolitan Area, headed by former civil servant V. Thirupugazh, visited various areas across the city on Thursday to assess the flood damage post cyclone Michaung.

The committee visited flood-affected areas such as Venus Colony, Alwarpet, Trustpuram Canal-K.K. Nagar, Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam. The team reviewed the damage in southern areas such as Pallikaranai, Velachery, Narayanapuram, Nanmangalam and Okkiam Maduvu earlier this week.

There are plans to visit the northern parts, including Sadayankuppam, Manali New Town and Amullavoyal, and southern suburbs, including Tambaram and Kelambakkam, in a couple of days.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the committee would provide their assessment on the extent of recommendations implemented for flood mitigation in various areas after their field visits. They would also review the lacunae in works executed and those in progress. The department was carrying out projects based on the recommendations on priority basis due to paucity of funds.

