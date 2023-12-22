ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruppugazh Committee studying 30-year flood data of Chennai Metropolitan Area, says Corporation

December 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Chennai

The panel members are inspecting areas to determine the extent the local bodies have implemented flood mitigation measures recommended in an interim report the committee had submitted in May 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Sources in the civic body say the committee is also carrying out inspections areawise to identify the reason for the inundation of particular streets. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Advisory Committee for Mitigation and Management of Flood Risk in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), led by former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official V. Thiruppugazh, has begun evaluating the area’s flood data from the last 30 years.

According to official sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC): “The committee is examining the flood data and looking into mitigation measures that can be taken when heavy and unprecedented rainfall hits. It is also carrying out inspections areawise to identify the reason for the inundation of particular streets. The civic body is awaiting its feedback.”

The members recently began inspecting areas across the CMA to determine the extent the local bodies had implemented flood mitigation measures recommended in an interim report the committee had submitted in May 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has so far inspected Venus Colony, Alwarpet, Trustpuram Canal, K.K. Nagar, Mugalivakkam, and Manapakkam and southern areas, such as Pallikaranai, Velachery, Narayanapuram, Nanmangalam, and Okkiam Maduvu.

As per the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan 2023, based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee, the State government had sanctioned ₹291.35 crore to the GCC and ₹82.15 crore to the municipal corporations of suburban areas near Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US