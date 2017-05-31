‘Thirumurugan Gandhi detained for criticising Centre’

Film director P. Bharathiraja alleged on Tuesday that May 17 Movement leader Thirumurugan Gandhi had been slapped with charges under the Goondas Act because of his criticism of the central government.

“Did he murder, steal? Is he a naxalite? Or did he start a political party and earn money? What did he do? He criticised the Central government a little,” Mr. Bharathiraja said.

Mr. Gandhi was arrested with fellow activists when attempting to hold a vigil at Marina beach in remembrance of the Sri Lankan Tamils who were killed in the 2009 civil war.

Mr. Bharathiraja was addressing a press conference with seven other directors here to urge the government to revoke Mr. Gandhi’s detention under the Goondas Act.

He also called for release of three other arrested persons.

The veteran director also criticised albeit without naming anyone, Rajnikanth’s possible entry into politics, saying that, as an outsider, he should not aspire to leadership positions.

“Does he know about Tamil Nadu’s issues?.... am not saying that because you speak a different language, you cannot be here. Come, go. Work here, even enter politics. However, only those related to this soil should lead us,” he said.

Director Ameer Sultan, who accompanied Mr. Bharathiraja, said that Mr. Gandhi had been arrested for reasons other than the protest. “It is not just about what happened in Marina that day. It is about his opinion on NEET, on the hydrocarbon extraction project and the Kudankulam nuclear project,” he said.

Intolerance slammed

Director Vetrimaaran talked of the growing intolerance against dissenting voices. “This is an attack on freedom of expression. This intolerance is dividing people instead of uniting us,” he said.

Directors Balaji Sakthivel, Ram, V. Gowthaman, G. Bramma and Kamalakannan also attended the press conference.