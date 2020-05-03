Thirumullaivoyal residents complain about the footloose; police block streets with tin sheets

The police have installed makeshift and temporary barricades, with tin sheets nailed to wooden poles, across streets, even narrow lanes, in parts of Thirumullaivoyal to prevent needless and clandestine movement of people, in their vehicles.

This measure was taken by the police after residents of many areas in Thirumullaivoyal, including JAK Nagar, Vaishnavi Nagar, Venketachalam Nagar, Masilamani Nagar, Lalithaammbal Nagar and Velammal New Town complained that many motorists use interior streets to evade police surveillance and travel to various areas.

“Continual movement of vehicles, including cars and lorries, are noticed in our interior streets and the main road (Pachaiamman Koil Street). These motorists use these streets to reach Outer Ring Road (ORR). The patrol police do not make regular trips to interior areas in the neighbourhood to prevent such violations,” says S. Chandran, a resident of Thirumullaivoyal.

Due to the network of narrow lanes and streets in small neighbourhoods along the Puzhal lake, motorists exploit it.

While barricades have been raised and a posse of police personnel are posted at the Thirumullavoyal junction on CTH Road, many interior roads, especially those near Puzhal lake, are left unguarded.

Residents are accustomed to seeing lorries trundle through these streets, and they reported the matter to the Avadi Corporation and the police.

In response, the police have raised barricades made of tin sheets.