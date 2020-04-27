Thirumazhisai Town Panchayat puts in place intensive hand-washing measures for residents

Anyone walking into Thirumazhisai Town Panchayat can do so only after completing an intensive hand-washing exercise at the check post. The procedure is in place ever since the lockdown began last month.

The town panchayat has 15 wards and till date there are no COVID-19 positive cases within its limits. “Ever since the lockdown began, we placed three metal vessels near the check post. They have water mixed with salt, soap powder, ordinary water and one mixed with turmeric, neem and Lysol,” said V. Prema, executive officer (EO) of the Town Panchayat.

All motorists and pedestrians have to wash their hands using all the different types of solutions and only then can they get into the town panchayat. “Around 200 persons wash their hands every day. The local administration staff who are at this point also wear masks and gloves. This is only one of our disinfecting attempts,” she added.

The EO has shared her number to all the residents of the town panchayat. “We mix bleaching powder in a tank at night and in the morning we spray it at every door step. In case this is not done, the residents can complain to me,” she explained.

Besides, if any of the residents, migrant labourers or homeless persons in the locality are struggling without food, they bring it to the notice of the EO. “We take immediate action and we have been feeding close to 200 persons every day,” added Ms. Prema.

Meanwhile, a youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry has installed contact-less hand-washing facilities in the office of the Tiruvallur Superintedent of Police. “It is a very simple system. If you push one pedal, water is released and another releases soap. We have to identify other public places where this can be installed,” said P. Aravindan, SP, Tiruvallur.