Thirumazhisai market will be shut on Sundays this month

The temporary vegetable market in Thirumazhisai will not function on Sundays from September 6 as most demands of the merchants remain unfulfilled.
According to D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders’ Associations Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex, a decision was taken to close the market on Sundays till they shift to Koyambedu on September 28. “Traders have been asking for a weekly holiday for many days now as it was tedious for them to travel long distances to do business every day,” he said.
The Federation also has plans to request the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to declare Fridays as a weekly holiday when the market reopens in Koyambedu.
Retailers may find it convenient to visit on Sundays due to the proximity, unlike at Thirumazhisai. Since a lot of functions were not organised on Saturdays, the demand for vegetables would be comparatively less on Fridays, Mr. Rajasekaran added.
On average, the Thirumazhisai market receives 5,000 tonnes of vegetables daily. Wholesale vegetable merchants were allotted shops at the site in May after the Koyambedu market was shut after it became a COVID-19 hotspot.
