Thirumazhisai market ready

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam inspecting the market on Saturday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam inspecting the market on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

About 200 shops set to begin operations tomorrow; all vehicles to be sanitised

The temporary market that has been set up at Thirumazhisai will begin functioning from Monday.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inspected the facilities along with officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

According to officials, only wholesale shops from Koyambedu would be allowed to function in the new premises. About 200 shops had been set up with 10 feet space between them to ensure physical distancing.

The 200-sq.ft. shops had been divided into four blocks. Toilet blocks and shelters for workers had been provided, the officials said. Provision had been made for bank kiosks and food stalls at the makeshift market. Roads had been paved to facilitate entry of heavy vehicles and for unloading of vegetables.

Some of the stalls at the market.

Some of the stalls at the market.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

All vehicles would be sanitised before they enter the premises. The market would be monitored from watch towers, sources said.

Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market was closed on May 5 as it became a COVID-19 cluster with the traders and vendors becoming carriers of the infection when they returned home.

According to Koyambedu wholesale traders, vehicles would begin to arrive from 7 p.m. Sunday and sales would start from the early hours of Monday and go on till 10 a.m.

A separate block had been allotted for onion and potato stalls as heavy vehicles from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would bring these produce. Moreover, space had been earmarked for those selling mint, coriander, greens and coconut.

Passes for vehicles and traders were expected to be issued on Sunday. About 2,000 workers were expected to work in the new market, traders said.

