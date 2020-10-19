Thirumavalavan urges govt. to stand firm on Anna varsity issue

‘NEET has created a situation where only those with money can dream of medical education’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Government to stick to its stance that it would not allow Anna University to be recognised as ‘Institute of Eminence’ status if it meant loss of reservation and denying admission to poor students. In a social media post, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “We welcome Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s comments that Anna University doesn’t need a higher status and it wouldn’t just watch the Vice Chancellor’s actions.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the State government should continue to reiterate its position till the end. Mr. Thirumavalavan also said that NEET has created a situation where only those with money can dream of medical education.

Clearing NEET

“I congratulate government school student Jeevithkumar for standing first among all government schools in India in NEET this year. However, his success also shows that one has to wait for one more year and spend lakhs [for NEET coaching] to succeed. Last year, he had only scored 193 out of 720 and had taken NEET coaching for a year by spending lakhs. It is only after that he has been able to score 664,” he said.

He added, “Jeevithkumar’s success proves that only those who can spend money can get a medical seat. Though the Tamil Nadu government has opposed NEET, it has not taken any effort to get the assent for the laws passed regarding the exam in the Assembly. The Chief Minister should explain to the people the government stance on NEET.”